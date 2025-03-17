Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Produces run with legs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lux started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against Seattle.

Lux got the Reds on the board in the second inning. He doubled, stole third base and went home after an errant throw. Lux is not known as a prolific base stealer, but he's been successful on all three attempts over 14 games this spring. He's moved around the diamond during the Cactus League, including time in the outfield, but Lux could hold down a regular gig at third base in the regular season.

