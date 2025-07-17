Menu
Gavin Sheets News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

The Padres activated Sheets from the paternity list Wednesday.

Sheets missed the final game prior to the All-Star break while he welcomed a new addition to the family, but he will be ready to roll for the first game of the second half. The 29-year-old was a pleasant surprise for the Padres in the first half, collecting a .775 OPS with 14 home runs. Sheets has been an everyday player for the Padres since late April, but it's possible a trade deadline acquisition could push him to the long side of a platoon. The left-handed-hitting Sheets has an .810 OPS against righties as compared to a .689 OPS versus lefties in 2025.

San Diego Padres
