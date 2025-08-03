With the Padres acquiring Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano from the Orioles on Thursday to bolster their lineup, Sheets looks as though he'll be in store for a downsized role. Sheets didn't end up making a start during the three-game series versus St. Louis, with the Cardinals sending two right-handers and one left-hander to the hill. Since he's a left-handed hitter, Sheets doesn't profile as a potential short-side platoon player, so he may have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching when San Diego has all of its key bats available.