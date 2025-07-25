Menu
Gavin Williams News: Guardians-Royals postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Williams will not pitch against the Royals on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader, and Williams will likely take the mound in one of those games. The 25-year-old right-hander has logged a quality start in two of his last three outings and has a 3.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 106:58 K:BB across 104.1 innings this season.

