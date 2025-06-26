Genesis Cabrera News: Signs MLB deal with Pirates

Cabrera signed a one-year contract with the Pirates on Thursday.

Cabrera will stay put in the NL Central after being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, and he'll immediately fill in as a big-league bullpen piece for Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old southpaw owns a 6.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 17 innings on the season, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work to begin his tenure with the Buccos, though that could change if he begins to return to form. Michael Darrell-Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for Cabrera on the active roster, and Hunter Stratton was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot.