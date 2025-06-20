George Kirby News: Allows two homers in no-decision

Kirby did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-4 win against the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Kirby was tagged for three runs in the first inning before mostly settling down over his next four frames. He threw 60 of 85 pitches for strikes but gave up two homers, bringing his season total to seven in six outings. The 27-year-old has had mixed results since returning from the injured list May 22, allowing exactly two earned runs in three starts while surrendering a combined 15 earned runs in the other three. He'll carry a 6.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 30.2 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next week.