George Kirby News: Shaky in victory

Kirby (4-4) earned the win after throwing five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six, during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Kirby made it nine straight starts throwing at least five innings after his performance Saturday. The Tigers got to him for four runs, tied for the most runs he's allowed in a start since the start of June, but the Mariners gave him good enough run support to get him his fourth win. The 27-year-old enters the All-Star break with a 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.