George Springer Injury: Good news from X-rays

Springer (wrist) underwent X-rays on his left wrist, which came back negative, following Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer exited the contest in the fifth inning after tweaking his left wrist during his at-bat in the top of the frame. The outfielder is now considered day-to-day for the time being, avoiding any significant injury ahead of Toronto's three-game set at home with Atlanta beginning Monday.