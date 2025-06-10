This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected.

Tonight's slate only gives us three starters in the $9k+ range, headlined by MacKenzie Gore and Max Fried. Gore is our preference to spend up on as he has the best K%, K-BB% and SIERA in the pitching pool - all by a comfortable margin, while Fried faces a Royals lineup that doesn't strike out often.

We've also starred Lance McCullers, Kyle Harrison and Griffin Canning in our optimizer. The top point-per-dollar option is clearly Harrison against a weak Rockies lineup, although the game being in Coors Field increases the risk. Harrison flashed 22.9 DK-point upside two starts back. Meanwhile, McCullers has shown a high ceiling with 19 strikeouts combined in his last two starts, and gets a favorable home matchup agains the White Sox.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):