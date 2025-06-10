Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 10

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 10

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 10, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected.

Tonight's slate only gives us three starters in the $9k+ range, headlined by MacKenzie Gore and Max Fried. Gore is our preference to spend up on as he has the best K%, K-BB% and SIERA in the pitching pool - all by a comfortable margin, while Fried faces a Royals lineup that doesn't strike out often.

We've also starred Lance McCullers, Kyle Harrison and Griffin Canning in our optimizer. The top point-per-dollar option is clearly Harrison against a weak Rockies lineup, although the game being in Coors Field increases the risk. Harrison flashed 22.9 DK-point upside two starts back. Meanwhile, McCullers has shown a high ceiling with 19 strikeouts combined in his last two starts, and gets a favorable home matchup agains the White Sox. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
MacKenzie Gore11118
Max Fried22521
Lance McCullers31336
Kyle Harrison4762
Dylan Cease53214
Tyler Mahle641311
Brandon Pfaadt7

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Giants7.619High
Yankees5.75Medium
Diamondbacks5.416High
Angels5.421High
Twins5.010Medium
Mets4.914Medium
Red Sox4.81Low
Astros4.88Medium
Braves4.79Medium
Rays4.66High
Cardinals4.62Low
Mariners4.612Medium
Rangers4.422High
Padres4.413Medium
Blue Jays4.311High
Brewers4.215Low
Athletics4.04Medium
Dodgers4.03Low
Rockies4.018High
Nationals3.517Low
Royals3.27Low
White Sox3.120Low

My primary team stack targets

Rockies vs. LHP Harrison (4.34 ERA, career 1.4 HR/9). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Thairo Estrada, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck, Kyle Farmer

Giants vs. LHP Palmquist (8.50 ERA, 2.0 HR/9). Key pieces: Casey Schmitt, Wilmer Flores, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos

Blue Jays vs. RHP Mikolas (3.96 ERA, 13.8 K%). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Bo Bichette, Addison Barger, Vladimir Guerrero, George Springer

Rays vs. RHP Giolito (6.42 ERA, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jose Caballero, Josh Lowe

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

