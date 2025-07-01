George Springer News: Career-best seven RBI

Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and seven RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Yankees.

The Connecticut-born outfielder provided plenty of fireworks for the Blue Jays on Canada Day, setting a new career high in RBI and launching a solo homer off Max Fried in the fourth inning and a grand slam off Luke Weaver in the seventh. Springer continued a hot streak that began in late June, and over his last 10 games he's batting .457 (16-for-35) with three homers, two steals, nine runs and 15 RBI.