George Springer headshot

George Springer News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Blue Jays opted to rest Springer in advance of the All-Star break, allowing the team to give Vladimir Guerrero a day out of the infield while keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter. Springer has played a major part in the Blue Jays' recent surge up the AL East standings; while starting in 14 of the previous 15 games, he slashed .316/.391/.596 with five home runs, three steals, 15 RBI and 13 runs.

