George Springer News: Three more hits Friday

Springer went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

The 35-year-old outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games with the performance, a stretch in which he's gone 12-for-23 (.522) with a homer, two steals, seven runs and eight RBI. Springer's heater has boosted his OPS on the season to .832 -- which would be his best mark since 2021, his first year with Toronto.