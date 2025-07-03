George Springer News: Two more homers Thursday

Springer went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers and three total runs scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Springer put the Blue Jays ahead 3-1 with his first homer off Clarke Schmidt in the third inning before extending the lead to 8-5 in the eighth with a 421-foot blast off Luke Weaver. Springer has been on a tear, going 8-for-12 with four homers and 11 RBI in his last three games. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran is slashing .281/.378/.513 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored and 10 steals across 321 plate appearances this season.