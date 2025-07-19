Geraldo Perdomo News: Contributes four RBI in blowout win
Perdomo went 3-for-5 with four RBI, one run scored and one stolen base in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.
Perdomo played a key role in the Diamondbacks' blowout win Saturday, tying his season high with four RBI. The switch hitter has been solid all year and especially productive lately, slashing .327/.464/.455 with 13 RBI over his past 15 games. While he's tallied just four extra-base hits during this stretch, Perdomo's consistent contact and strong plate discipline allow him to thrive without relying heavily on power.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now