Geraldo Perdomo News: Contributes to early rally

Perdomo went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

Perdomo reached on fielder's choice that plated the game's first run. He then stole a base before trotting in on Eugenio Suarez's three-run home run. Perdomo's rolling this month and entered the game with a .327/.464/.455 slash line and 13 RBI over the previous 15 games. He's up to a career-high 72 RBI (T-9th in MLB) through 99 games, and he's one theft shy of career-high 16 steals across 144 games in 2023.