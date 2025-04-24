Fantasy Baseball
German Marquez News: Another rough outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Marquez (0-4) took the loss Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Royals, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

It was another tough day for Marquez, who's now allowed 18 earned runs over just 9.1 innings in his last three outings. The 30-year-old right-hander sports an ugly 9.30 ERA with a 2.02 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB through his first five starts (20.1 innings) this season. Marquez will look to right the ship in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against Atlanta.

German Marquez
Colorado Rockies
