German Marquez News: Hit hard by Dodgers

Marquez (3-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing six unearned runs on six hits and no walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Marquez yielded three extra-base hits in the loss, but a pair of fourth-inning defensive errors saved the 30-year-old from being charged with any earned runs. Still, he allowed a three-run home run to Michael Conforto and had the Dodgers hit through the order as part of the six-run fourth inning. Marquez has allowed one or fewer earned runs in three straight starts, but he owns a 5.79 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP across 77.2 innings this season. He's slated for a start in Milwaukee on Sunday.