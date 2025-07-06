German Marquez News: Lit up by White Sox

Marquez (3-10) was charged with the loss Saturday against the White Sox after giving up six runs on 11 hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out two.

The only real positive from Marquez's outing Saturday was the length, as he tied a season high in hits allowed and struck out two or fewer for the sixth time this year. The veteran right-hander's 10 losses are tied for second most in MLB, while his 5.84 ERA is the worst among 70 qualified starters. Marquez lines up to pitch on the road in Cincinnati next weekend, but he's pretty clearly off the fantasy radar at this point.