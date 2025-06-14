German Marquez News: Season-high seven strikeouts

Marquez didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, giving up one run on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

Marquez was able to put together one of his finer performances amid what's been a rough season for him overall. The seven strikeouts represented a season high for the veteran right-hander, who pitched at least five innings while yielding one run or fewer for only the fourth time among his 14 outings. Marquez owns a poor 6.62 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB over 68 innings, so he still doesn't shape up as a recommend fantasy streamer in most cases his next time out against the Nationals.