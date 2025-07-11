German Marquez News: Sharp over six frames in no-decision
Marquez settled for a no-decision after working six innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight, during Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.
Marquez rebounded from one of his worst starts of the season his last time out with one of his best. The 30-year-old struck out a season-high eight batters, bringing him up to 71 on the season in just over 95 innings pitched. The right-hander did surrender a home run, the fourth straight start in which he's done so, but that was the lone damage on the day. He'll enter the All-Star break on a high note and will look to continue to chip away at his ERA, now at 5.47, in the second half.
