Gerson Garabito News: Demoted to Round Rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Rangers optioned Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Garabito received his first taste of MLB action last year, logging a 4.78 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 26.1 innings. He'll end up missing the cut for the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen despite giving up just two earned runs in 5.2 frames this spring, but he's a likely candidate to be promoted to Texas during the regular season.

