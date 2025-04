The Rangers optioned Garabito to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Garabito threw a season-high 51 pitches across 3.1 innings of long relief in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs, so the Rangers need a fresh arm and selected the contract of Caleb Boushley. Garabito holds a 9.00 ERA and 8:1 K:BB across eight innings of work across three games for Texas this season.