Giancarlo Stanton News: Belts seventh homer

Stanton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Phillies.

The game was already out of reach for the Yankees when Stanton took Daniel Robert deep in the seventh inning. The 35-year-old slugger has gone yard in three of his last four games, giving him seven homers and 20 RBI through 28 contests since recovering from elbow issues and making his 2025 debut in mid-June. Per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com, manager Aaron Boone indicated after Saturday's contest that Stanton may see time in the outfield in August as Aaron Judge (elbow) will need to DH when he returns from the IL, but until Judge gets healthy, Stanton is likely to remain New York's primary designated hitter.