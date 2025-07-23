Menu
Giancarlo Stanton News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Stanton will get some rest for the series finale after he started in each of the Yankees' last four games while going 5-for-15 with a solo home run, three walks and four runs. With Stanton on the bench, Aaron Judge will get a day off from playing the outfield and will occupy the designated-hitter spot.

