Giancarlo Stanton News: Raps three singles Sunday

Stanton went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 victory against Atlanta.

Though none of his knocks went for extra bases, Stanton posted his first three-hit performance of the campaign. The veteran slugger has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games, batting .393 (11-for-28) with three homers, two doubles and nine RBI during that span. While he seems to be heating up, Stanton hasn't been an everyday part of the lineup of late -- he's started just four of New York's past seven contests.