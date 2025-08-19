Torres was the only player in the game to record multiple hits, but it was his walk that served as the key play in the pitchers' duel. The infielder drew a bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the 10th inning to bring home a run and walk off the Astros. Torres has shown an improved eye at the plate this season, as his walk rate is a touch over 13 percent after sitting around 10 percent each of the last two years in New York. He's been a solid No. 2 hitter for a surging Detroit offense in his first season with the Tigers.