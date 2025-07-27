Gleyber Torres News: Leads offense Sunday
Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and four RBI in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Torres snapped a four-game hitless streak in a big way, delivering his 10th home run of the season and recording his first four-RBI game of the year. The infielder has been a steady presence for the Tigers, registering a .276/.378/.415 slash line through 94 contests, and he's third on the team with 54 runs scored. Torres remains in a fantasy-friendly spot batting second in Detroit's lineup, ahead of sluggers Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, as well as the newly reinstated Kerry Carpenter (hamstring) on Sunday.
