Gordon Graceffo News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 2:27pm

The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Michael McGreevy was recalled from Memphis in a corresponding move. Graceffo has pitched in 13 games out of the bullpen for St. Louis this season, registering a 5.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 24.2 innings of relief. His 2.69 FIP suggests he's been a victim of bad luck. Graceffo will likely be back with the Cardinals at some point this summer.

St. Louis Cardinals
