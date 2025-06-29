Graham Ashcraft Injury: Activity picking up

Ashcraft (groin) threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled for another Sunday, MLB.com reports.

If all goes well Sunday, Ashcraft will throw in a simulated game Wednesday, when the Reds finish out a three-game set at Fenway Park in Boston. Ashcraft transitioned this season from starter to reliever -- a role for which the organization feels he's suited -- with mixed results. The Reds believe the right-hander has the right makeup to close games, and there was some chatter about that back in spring training amid the struggles of former closer Alexis Diaz, but Emilio Pagan is thriving in that role for Cincinnati.