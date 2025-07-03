Graham Ashcraft Injury: Throws Wednesday

Ashcraft (groin) threw about 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft is closing in on a return following a couple of bullpen sessions over the weekend and then Wednesday's batting practice. The next step could be a brief rehab stint, or the Reds could opt to activate him, as the right-hander has completed the 15-day minimum on the IL.