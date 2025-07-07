Graham Ashcraft News: Works scoreless frame

Ashcraft walked one and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

Ashcraft, fresh off the injured list Friday, had a pair of scoreless outings over the weekend. Both appearances were in the seventh inning, as Ashcraft maintains a late-game role out of the Cincinnati bullpen. He has a 3.96 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP with 41 strikeouts and 15 walks across 36.1 innings.