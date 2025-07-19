Graham Pauley News: Swipes bag in Friday's win

Pauley went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's extra-inning win over the Royals.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Pauley swiped his first career bag in the majors. While speed isn't seen as a big part of his game, the 24-year-old did go 23-for-28 on steal attempts across three levels in the Padres' system in 2023, and he's 6-for-6 this season between Triple-A Jacksonville and the Marlins. Pauley is expected to fill the strong side of a platoon at third base while Connor Norby (wrist) is on the shelf, and through 34 games this season with Jacksonville he's slashed .258/.338/.492 with seven homers and 17 RBI.