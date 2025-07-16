Grant Holman Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

The Athletics transferred Holman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster for outfielder Carlos Cortes, who had his contract selected before he was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Holman has already missed nearly a month of action with right rotator cuff tendinitis and won't be eligible for activation until mid-August.