Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Grant Holmes headshot

Grant Holmes Injury: Headed for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Holmes will be placed on the injured list due to right elbow tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Holmes threw 81 pitches over four innings in a start against Texas on Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. After the game, manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander dealt with elbow tightness during the outing and will be placed on the injured list to get checked out. Holmes' injury is another in what has been a devastating season for the team's rotation -- Chris Sale (ribs), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) are all also currently on the IL.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now