Grant Holmes Injury: Moves to injured list

Atlanta placed Holmes on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation.

The right-hander departed Saturday's start against the Rangers after four innings due to the injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks and potentially longer. Atlanta now has all five members of its Opening Day rotation on the injured list, with Holmes joining Chris Sale (ribs), Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) on the shelf.