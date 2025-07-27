Grant Holmes Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL

Atlanta transferred Holmes (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Atlanta placed Holmes on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation, but the club's decision to shift him to the 60-day IL suggests that follow-up tests may have revealed a more significant injury. As a result of the transaction, the earliest Holmes could return to action is Sept. 26, so his season his most likely over. The transaction will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Erick Fedde, whom Atlanta acquired from St. Louis on Sunday and could immediately slot into the rotation. Over his 21 starts prior to landing on the IL, Holmes posted a 4-9 record, 3.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 123:54 K:BB in 115 innings.