Grant Holmes News: Quality start in loss

Holmes (4-9) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

While Atlanta failed to provide enough run support in an eventual 4-2 defeat, it was an encouraging bounce-back effort from Holmes after he gave up five runs in just three innings in his last start before the All-Star break. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.81 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 121:52 K:BB across 111 innings this season. Holmes is currently scheduled to face the Rangers on the road in his next outing.