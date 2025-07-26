Grant Taylor News: Pitching as opener Sunday

Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sean Burke had previously been scheduled to start Sunday's series finale, but the White Sox announced late Saturday that Taylor will open the contest. It will be Taylor's second time as an opener this season, but he's not likely to pitch more than an inning or two, as he hasn't thrown more than two frames in any appearance this year. It's not yet clear if Burke was pulled from the start due to an injury or if he's simply going to pitch in bulk relief behind Taylor.