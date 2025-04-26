Fantasy Baseball
Grant Wolfram News: Recalled from Norfolk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Orioles recalled Wolfram from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday

Wolfram began the season with Milwaukee but never appeared in a game before he was shipped to Baltimore on April 7. Since the trade, he's allowed six earned runs in just 5.2 innings while striking out six batters and walking three. He'll give the Orioles some extra bullpen depth for the second game of their doubleheader against Detroit, though he likely will only be used in low-leverage situations. Brandon Young was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Grant Wolfram
Baltimore Orioles
