Grayson Rodriguez Injury: Undergoing imaging on elbow

Rodriguez (lat) is undergoing imaging on his right elbow after feeling discomfort earlier this month, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rodriguez has been sidelined all season, first with an elbow problem and then with a right lat issue. It now appears that the elbow is the bigger concern, although more should be known once the test results are in. Rodriguez will remain shut down until late this week, at minimum. He has not pitched in a game setting since spring training, so it will take him a long time to be major-league ready even if he progresses without more setbacks from here on out.