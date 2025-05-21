Gregory Soto News: Continues to work in setup role

Soto threw a clean eighth inning Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out one.

Soto continues to work as a setup man for closer Felix Bautista, picking up his ninth hold of the season Wednesday. Through his first 16.2 innings of the year, Soto owns a 3.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB. The hard-throwing 30-year-old remains one of Baltimore's top left-handed relievers, but he's without a single save opportunity over 19 appearances on the campaign.