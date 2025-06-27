This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

Before we do some prognostication, let's first take a look at the MLB standings to identify teams that are likely to buy or sell relievers over this next month.

Which teams are likely to seek bullpen help for their respective playoff pushes? Which teams are likely to be sellers? Which relievers could be on the move? Where will they land?

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is just over one month away on July 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern. I usually write this article within a week or two of the deadline, but with numerous high-profile relief pitchers likely to be on the trade block — I counted 11(!) as you dig further into the article below — now is a great time to preview the market. We generally start to see some movement during the month of July, though the majority of relief pitcher trades occur during the final week leading up to the deadline.

Last July, there were 35-plus trades involving relief pitchers, highlighted by Tanner Scott to the Padres, Carlos Estevez to the Phillies, A.J. Puk to the Diamondbacks and Lucas Erceg to the Royals. Other key high-leverage relievers like Jason Adam, Yimi Garcia and Michael Kopech also changed locker rooms, demonstrating the importance of acquiring bullpen depth for teams with playoff aspirations.

Standings are through June 26 and include the current Wild Card standings:

Team Wins Losses GB GB WC Team Wins Losses GB GB WC AL East NL East NYY 46 34 -- -- NYM 48 34 -- -- TB 46 35 0.5 +4.5 PHI 47 34 0.5 +2.5 TOR 43 37 3.0 +2.0 ATL 37 43 10.0 7.0 BOS 40 42 7.0 2.0 MIA 34 45 12.5 9.5 BAL 34 46 12.0 7.0 WAS 33 48 14.5 N/A AL Central NL Central DET 51 31 -- -- CHC 48 33 -- -- CLE 40 39 9.5 0.5 MIL 45 36 3.0 +0.5 MIN 39 42 11.5 2.5 STL 44 38 4.5 1.0 KC 38 43 12.5 3.5 CIN 42 39 6.0 2.5 CHW 26 55 24.5 N/A PIT 32 50 16.5 N/A AL West NL West HOU 48 33 -- -- LAD 51 31 -- -- SEA 41 39 6.5 -- SD 44 36 6.0 -- LAA 40 40 7.5 1.0 SF 44 37 6.5 0.5 TEX 40 41 8.0 1.5 ARI 41 39 9.0 3.0 OAK 33 50 16.0 9.5 COL 18 63 32.5 N/A

Looking at the six division races, the American League East, National League East and National League Central are the tightest through late-June. Detroit appears to be running away with the Central division in the AL, while the Astros and Dodgers have six-plus game leads in their respective divisions. Beyond that, there are nine teams in the AL competing for three Wild Card spots and seven teams in contention in the NL. Fortunately, we should get some clarity over this next month with teams further solidifying their place in the standings.

As of this writing, there are a handful of teams that will be obvious sellers in the relief market at this year's trade deadline.

Obvious Sellers

Rockies - Colorado has the worst record in baseball through late-June and has a bottom-five bullpen ERA. All of the team's high-leverage relievers are under team control through at least 2029, but the Rockies might want to capitalize on the success of multi-inning reliever Jake Bird, who leads this pen in ERA (2.62), strikeouts (56) and holds (10).

White Sox - While Chicago is unlikely to trade any of its young relievers with upside like Grant Taylor or Jordan Leasure, 30-year-old Steven Wilson could draw interest among teams looking for a solid right-hander to handle the sixth through eighth innings. Wilson's strikeout and walk rates leave a lot to be desired, but he's racked up 44 career holds and maintained solid ratios for his career. Outfielder Luis Robert has been a hot-stove mainstay for a few years now and will draw the biggest headlines among White Sox players rumored to be traded.

Pirates - Finally, a team with a star reliever who has a decent chance of being traded this summer! David Bednar has also been the topic of trade rumors in recent years, but the Pirates have been reluctant to trade the Pittsburgh native thus far. Bednar got off to a disastrous start in 2025 that resulted in a surprising demotion to the minors, but the two-time All-Star has been outstanding since returning to the big leagues. Since mid-April, he's compiled a 2.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB across 26.2 innings. Bednar is under team control through 2026 and should be one of the most sought-after closers on the market this summer. Additionally, the Pirates' top setup man, Dennis Santana, could draw interest. Santana has racked up 14 saves-plus-holds and ranks seventh among qualified relievers with a 0.79 WHIP.

Nationals - Will the Nationals finally trade Kyle Finnegan? Washington elected to hold onto its star reliever at both the 2023 and 2024 trade deadlines, but it's fair to question whether contending teams were even interested in Finnegan at the time. The right-hander has never boasted elite ratios and his career 23.2 percent strikeout rate is only slightly above league average. However, the Nationals exposed their hand this off-season when they non-tendered Finnegan due to his rising arbitration costs before ultimately re-signing him on a cheaper one-year deal. Washington has no reason to hold the upcoming free-agent, so the only question is whether teams will be interested in Finnegan. The 33-year-old does have 106 career saves, which may be enough for contending clubs to come calling.

Marlins - We've seen Miami trade away star relievers before — see 2024: Tanner Scott, A.J. Puk — so I would imagine that anyone from its 2025 bullpen would be available. Anthony Bender is the most likely Marlins reliever to be dealt, as he's pitching well and under team control for two more seasons.

Athletics - Would the Athletics actually consider trading All-Star closer Mason Miller? Probably not. However, I suppose the odds aren't exactly 100 percent that he remains with the A's this season. Maybe 95-to-99 percent? Miller is under team control for four more seasons, through the 2029 campaign, and despite some ratio regression this season, the flamethrowing righty still boasts a remarkable 40.2 percent strikeout rate. Beyond Miller, the Athletics don't really have any relievers worth monitoring at the deadline this year. Jose Leclerc (lat) is a free-agent next season, but is currently on the 60-day injured list. Instead, the team is more likely to shop pending free-agents from its offense, such as Miguel Andujar and Luis Urias.

Now let's take a look at a few teams who are right on the fringe of becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

Fringe Sellers

Orioles - Baltimore's odds to make the playoffs in 2025 are incredibly slim. They're currently in last place in the AL East, 12 games behind the division leading Yankees, and seven games out of a Wild Card spot. After a 91-win season in 2024, the O's have stumbled in their rebuilding efforts, which could prompt general manager Mike Elias to trade star closer Felix Bautista. I suggested this might be a possibility back in May when speaking with Erik Halterman on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast. From a contractual perspective, Bautista is arbitration-eligible for a few more seasons. From a performance perspective, Bautista has been one of the highlights of Baltimore's 2025 season thus far. The Mountain has yet to be scored upon during the month of June and is riding a 10-game scoreless streak, during which he's compiled a 17:5 K:BB over 10 innings. It would require a haul for the Orioles to let go of the former All-Star, but