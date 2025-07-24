Gregory Soto News: Picks up first save

Soto worked a clean ninth inning to pick up the save, striking out two, during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

The first save opportunity since Felix Bautista (shoulder) hit the injured list went to Soto, and he delivered an impressive inning, sending the Guardians down in order with the help of a pair of strikeouts. It was his first save on the season in his second chance, blowing his other opportunity on June 24 against the Rangers. The left-hander has a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched. How the save opportunity pecking order will fall while Bautista is on the shelf remains to be seen, but it's a good sign that the first chance went to Soto.