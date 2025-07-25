Gregory Soto News: Sent to Mets
The Mets acquired Soto from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for pitching prospects Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The veteran left-hander is on the move at the trade deadline for a second consecutive year after being dealt from Philadelphia to Baltimore in 2024. Soto has served as a setup man for the Orioles this season with one save and 18 holds, and he has a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 36.1 innings. He should fill a similar role in Queens ahead of closer Edwin Diaz.
