Griffin Herring News: Dealt to Colorado in McMahon trade
Herring and an additional pitching prospect were traded to the Rockies from the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Ryan McMahon, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Herring, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, will get a fresh start in the Rockies organization after being involved in the deal centered around McMahon. The 22-year-old Herring has made 16 starts this season across Low-A and High-A, totaling a 1.71 ERA and a 102:36 K:BB across 89.1 innings.
