Gunnar Henderson News: Huge impact in extras

Henderson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Henderson didn't have a hit until the 10th inning, when he lifted his two-run homer. The shortstop added a two-run double in the 11th, and the Orioles were able to hold the lead that time. While he's been held hitless in six of his last nine games, Henderson has four extra-base hits among seven knocks overall in that span. He's at a .277/.350/.449 slash line with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 44 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples and nine stolen bases through 77 contests this season.