Gunnar Henderson News: Sitting out first game of twin bill
Henderson is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Henderson will take a seat in the first game of the twin bill as the Mets send southpaw David Peterson to the bump. Luis Vazquez will play shortstop and bat seventh for the Orioles. Henderson is likely to be back in the lineup for the second game between the two teams Thursday.
