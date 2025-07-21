Menu
Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 5:57pm

Kim was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim drew a walk in his lone at-bat before being pulled from the matchup. He was replaced by Jose Caballero, who was deployed at second base while Taylor Walls bumped over to shortstop. The team should have more information on Kim's status after the game.

