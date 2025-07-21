Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Exits early Monday
Kim was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kim drew a walk in his lone at-bat before being pulled from the matchup. He was replaced by Jose Caballero, who was deployed at second base while Taylor Walls bumped over to shortstop. The team should have more information on Kim's status after the game.
