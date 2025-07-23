Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Sitting again Wednesday

Kim (back) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim will miss a second consecutive start Wednesday after injuring his back during Monday's game. A day off for the Rays on Thursday will give the 29-year-old even more time to recover, and he'll aim to return for the start of the weekend series in Cincinnati on Friday. In the meantime, Taylor Walls will pick up another start at shortstop.