Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim News: Swipes second bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Kim went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Orioles.

Kim has dealt with a few minor injuries since making his season debut July 4, but he's been back in the lineup for both of Tampa Bay's games since the All-Star break. He tallied his second multi-hit performance across eight starts on the campaign and also swiped his second bag in three tries. Kim still has a small sample size this season, but he's been productive with one home run, three RBI and three runs scored across 29 plate appearances.

Ha-Seong Kim
Tampa Bay Rays
