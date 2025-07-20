Ha-Seong Kim News: Swipes second bag
Kim went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Orioles.
Kim has dealt with a few minor injuries since making his season debut July 4, but he's been back in the lineup for both of Tampa Bay's games since the All-Star break. He tallied his second multi-hit performance across eight starts on the campaign and also swiped his second bag in three tries. Kim still has a small sample size this season, but he's been productive with one home run, three RBI and three runs scored across 29 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now